Russian strike knocks out power to mines in Dnipropetrovsk region — nearly 2,600 miners rescued from underground

Eight mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without power due to a Russian strike on November 6. Nearly 2,600 miners remain underground, and their recovery to the surface is ongoing.
Points of attention
- A Russian strike on November 6 left eight mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region without power, trapping almost 2,600 miners underground.
- Rescue operations are in progress to bring the miners to the surface safely, with no reported casualties among them.
- The Minister of Energy of Ukraine condemns the attack as part of Russia's energy terror strategy, endangering the lives of thousands of miners, especially during winter.
Russia cuts power to 8 mines in Dnipropetrovsk region
Eight coal mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without power as a result of another Russian attack. At the time of the incident, 2,595 miners were underground.
According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries as a result of enemy shelling.
Russia continues its energy terror. Another strike has put the lives of thousands of miners at risk. The Russian Federation continues to fight civilians. The Russian tactic is clear — to leave Ukrainians without light and heat in winter, — said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Grinchuk.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-