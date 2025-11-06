Russian strike knocks out power to mines in Dnipropetrovsk region — nearly 2,600 miners rescued from underground

Eight mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without power due to a Russian strike on November 6. Nearly 2,600 miners remain underground, and their recovery to the surface is ongoing.

Russia cuts power to 8 mines in Dnipropetrovsk region

Eight coal mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without power as a result of another Russian attack. At the time of the incident, 2,595 miners were underground.

It is reported that rescuers and mine personnel quickly organized the evacuation of people to the surface.

According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries as a result of enemy shelling.