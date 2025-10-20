Russia attacked a coal enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On October 20, Russian troops struck an enrichment plant of the energy company DTEK in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia attacked DTEK enrichment plant

The company said that no employees were injured in the attack, but the company suffered damage. Work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and assess the damage.

The consequences of the attack are being eliminated. Our colleagues were not injured.

According to the company, this is the sixth large-scale attack by Russian troops on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last two months.

As a reminder, on the morning of September 8, the Russians again struck the DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. This was the second strike on the enterprise in the past two weeks.

After all, on the evening of August 26, Russian troops attacked the facilities of the energy company DTEK in the Donetsk region. The enrichment plant came under attack.

Also on October 8, Russian troops twice attacked the DTEK factory in the Donetsk region.