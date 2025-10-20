Russia attacked a coal enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On October 20, Russian troops struck an enrichment plant of the energy company DTEK in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The company said that no employees were injured in the attack, but the company suffered damage. Work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and assess the damage.
According to the company, this is the sixth large-scale attack by Russian troops on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last two months.
As a reminder, on the morning of September 8, the Russians again struck the DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. This was the second strike on the enterprise in the past two weeks.
Also on October 8, Russian troops twice attacked the DTEK factory in the Donetsk region.
And last night, Russian occupiers massively attacked a coal mine owned by the energy company DTEK in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Almost 200 people were trapped underground as a result of the attack.
