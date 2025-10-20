Russia attacked a coal enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked a coal enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region

DTEK
DTEK
Читати українською

On October 20, Russian troops struck an enrichment plant of the energy company DTEK in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops attacked the DTEK enrichment plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to the enterprise.
  • This marks the sixth large-scale strike by Russian troops on DTEK coal enterprises in the last two months, highlighting Russia's aggressive policy in the region.
  • No employees were injured in the attack, but the company is working to assess and eliminate the damage caused by the shelling.

Russia attacked DTEK enrichment plant

The company said that no employees were injured in the attack, but the company suffered damage. Work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and assess the damage.

The consequences of the attack are being eliminated. Our colleagues were not injured.

According to the company, this is the sixth large-scale attack by Russian troops on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last two months.

As a reminder, on the morning of September 8, the Russians again struck the DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. This was the second strike on the enterprise in the past two weeks.

After all, on the evening of August 26, Russian troops attacked the facilities of the energy company DTEK in the Donetsk region. The enrichment plant came under attack.

Also on October 8, Russian troops twice attacked the DTEK factory in the Donetsk region.

And last night, Russian occupiers massively attacked a coal mine owned by the energy company DTEK in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Almost 200 people were trapped underground as a result of the attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Pavlograd. The number of victims increased rapidly
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Pavlograd
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Pavlograd, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack increased sharply
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Pavlograd
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians launched a massive attack on Odessa and Pavlohrad
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Odessa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?