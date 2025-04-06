Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih — the number of casualties has increased

The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen again following a Russian missile strike on April 4. One of the victims died in hospital on April 6.
Points of attention
- The recent Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in a tragic increase in casualties, with the death toll rising to 20.
- The attack, which killed nine children playing in a park, has stirred global condemnation and calls for accountability for war crimes.
- The use of cluster munitions by the Russian forces in the residential area of Kryvyi Rih has sparked outrage and demands for an end to aggression.
Russia has already killed 20 citizens in Kryvyi Rih
This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.
Sadly, the death toll from the Russian terrorist attack on April 4 has risen to 20. A 57-year-old man died in hospital from multiple wounds.
According to him, doctors did everything they could around the clock, but the man's injuries were incompatible with life.
The Russians attacked a residential area, including a children's playground. More than 70 people were injured.
The Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, which killed nine children, was the largest killing of children in the entire war, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
It is an incredible horror — nine children died, most of them playing in a park when a shrapnel-laden weapon exploded above them. On a warm Friday evening in Kryvyi Rih, as families gathered near a playground, a restaurant, and residential buildings, a single explosion killed 18 people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-