Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih — the number of casualties has increased

The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen again following a Russian missile strike on April 4. One of the victims died in hospital on April 6.

Russia has already killed 20 citizens in Kryvyi Rih

This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Sadly, the death toll from the Russian terrorist attack on April 4 has risen to 20. A 57-year-old man died in hospital from multiple wounds.

According to him, doctors did everything they could around the clock, but the man's injuries were incompatible with life.

As a reminder, on the evening of April 4, the Russian Federation army launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. The occupiers used a rocket with cluster munitions for the attack, which explodes before reaching the ground. This increases the radius of the attack. Share

The Russians attacked a residential area, including a children's playground. More than 70 people were injured.

The Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, which killed nine children, was the largest killing of children in the entire war, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.