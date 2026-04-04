Russian strike on Nikopol — number of wounded rises to 25

The number of people injured in the morning Russian strike on the market in Nikopol has risen to 25. Five people have died.
Points of attention
- 25 people were wounded and 5 lost their lives in the Russian strike on Nikopol, with the number of injured individuals rising.
- 8 of the injured have been hospitalized, including a 14-year-old girl transferred to a regional hospital.
25 people injured in Nikopol due to morning shelling by the Russian Federation
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
The official also noted that the Russians took the lives of five people. He expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones.
As reported, on the morning of April 4, Russian forces struck Nikopol with FPV drones. Five people were reported killed and 22 injured.
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