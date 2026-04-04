Russian strike on Nikopol — number of wounded rises to 25
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Ukraine
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Russian strike on Nikopol — number of wounded rises to 25

Nikopol
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

The number of people injured in the morning Russian strike on the market in Nikopol has risen to 25. Five people have died.

Points of attention

  • 25 people were wounded and 5 lost their lives in the Russian strike on Nikopol, with the number of injured individuals rising.
  • 8 of the injured have been hospitalized, including a 14-year-old girl transferred to a regional hospital.

25 people injured in Nikopol due to morning shelling by the Russian Federation

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The number of injured people from the morning Russian strikes on the market in Nikopol has increased to 25. 8 of the injured have been hospitalized. A 14-year-old girl was transferred to a regional hospital.

The official also noted that the Russians took the lives of five people. He expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

As reported, on the morning of April 4, Russian forces struck Nikopol with FPV drones. Five people were reported killed and 22 injured.

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