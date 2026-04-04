5 people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol

On April 4, 5 civilians in Nikopol were killed and 19 others were injured in a Russian attack on Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia's attack on Nikopol — what is known

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported on the new enemy strike.

5 people killed, 19 injured in Russian attack on Nikopol. Enemy strikes with FPV drones. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the fire started immediately after the Russian attack.

This time, the enemy attacked the trading pavilions and the store.

Five people died — 3 women and 2 men. Nineteen people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as serious, — said Oleksandr Ganzha Share

In addition, it was indicated that on April 3, three civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region were injured, including children.

According to local authorities, the enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 20 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.