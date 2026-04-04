5 people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol
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Ukraine
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5 people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol

Russia's attack on Nikopol - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On April 4, 5 civilians in Nikopol were killed and 19 others were injured in a Russian attack on Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing violence in the Dnipropetrovsk region highlights the devastating impact on innocent lives, with casualties ranging from infants to adults requiring medical attention.
  • Local authorities are dealing with the aftermath of the attacks, providing necessary treatment to those affected and working to ensure the safety of the region's residents.

Russia's attack on Nikopol — what is known

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported on the new enemy strike.

5 people killed, 19 injured in Russian attack on Nikopol. Enemy strikes with FPV drones.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the fire started immediately after the Russian attack.

This time, the enemy attacked the trading pavilions and the store.

Five people died — 3 women and 2 men. Nineteen people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as serious, — said Oleksandr Ganzha

In addition, it was indicated that on April 3, three civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region were injured, including children.

According to local authorities, the enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 20 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

Three people were injured. A 5-month-old and 6-year-old boys and a 41-year-old woman. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

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