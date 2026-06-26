Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of injured rises to 15

The number of casualties from Russia's attack on Zaporizhia on June 26 is growing. Among the injured are children.
Points of attention
- Russia's assault on Zaporizhia on June 26 resulted in 15 casualties, with children also affected.
- Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, is coordinating the medical assistance for those impacted by the attack.
- Four individuals, including a 45-year-old woman in critical condition, have been hospitalized for treatment.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia: the number of wounded increased
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
The child's condition is not serious. The OVA says that after receiving assistance, the boy will be treated at home.
Four people are hospitalized, including a 45-year-old woman whose condition is assessed by doctors as serious.
All victims are provided with necessary medical assistance.
Earlier it was reported that the enemy struck the Oleksandrivskyi district of the city. A fire broke out in an office building. It was also noted that nine people were injured.
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