On July 27, a military plane crashed in Russia. A video of the crash of the Su-34 bomber, which crashed near Volgograd, appeared on the Internet.
- A Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd in Russia due to a technical malfunction while on a scheduled flight.
- The pilots of the bomber likely ejected, and the incident was captured in a video shared online.
- In a separate incident, a Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region, resulting in fatalities.
- Unlike the Ka-52 Alligator helicopter, the Mi-28 does not have a crew ejection system, leading to tragic outcomes for the crew members.
- Both incidents are being reported by Russian propagandists and the Ministry of Defense, shedding light on the risks faced by military personnel during training flights.
A Russian Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd
Propaganda Russian mass media report this.
The cause of the bomber's accident was allegedly a technical malfunction.
A Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region
An Mi-28 attack helicopter, which was performing a scheduled flight, crashed in the Kaluga region.
Russian propagandists and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation write about this.
The helicopter allegedly crashed in a forest area near the village of Klenki in the Zhyzdryna district of the Kaluga region.
The plane was performing a scheduled flight. The crew died as a result of the incident. There is no destruction on the ground.
