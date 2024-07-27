Russian Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd — video
Russian Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd — video

Su-34
Source:  online.ua

On July 27, a military plane crashed in Russia. A video of the crash of the Su-34 bomber, which crashed near Volgograd, appeared on the Internet.

Points of attention

  • A Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd in Russia due to a technical malfunction while on a scheduled flight.
  • The pilots of the bomber likely ejected, and the incident was captured in a video shared online.
  • In a separate incident, a Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region, resulting in fatalities.
  • Unlike the Ka-52 Alligator helicopter, the Mi-28 does not have a crew ejection system, leading to tragic outcomes for the crew members.
  • Both incidents are being reported by Russian propagandists and the Ministry of Defense, shedding light on the risks faced by military personnel during training flights.

A Russian Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd

Propaganda Russian mass media report this.

The cause of the bomber's accident was allegedly a technical malfunction.

It is known that the bomber was apparently performing a planned training flight. The pilots were probably able to eject.

A Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region

An Mi-28 attack helicopter, which was performing a scheduled flight, crashed in the Kaluga region.

Russian propagandists and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation write about this.

The helicopter allegedly crashed in a forest area near the village of Klenki in the Zhyzdryna district of the Kaluga region.

The plane was performing a scheduled flight. The crew died as a result of the incident. There is no destruction on the ground.

Note that unlike the Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter, the Mi-28 is not equipped with a crew ejection system.

