Russian Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd — video

On July 27, a military plane crashed in Russia. A video of the crash of the Su-34 bomber, which crashed near Volgograd, appeared on the Internet.

A Russian Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd

Propaganda Russian mass media report this.

The cause of the bomber's accident was allegedly a technical malfunction.

It is known that the bomber was apparently performing a planned training flight. The pilots were probably able to eject. Share

A Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region

An Mi-28 attack helicopter, which was performing a scheduled flight, crashed in the Kaluga region.

Russian propagandists and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation write about this.

The helicopter allegedly crashed in a forest area near the village of Klenki in the Zhyzdryna district of the Kaluga region.

The plane was performing a scheduled flight. The crew died as a result of the incident. There is no destruction on the ground.