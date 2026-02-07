Russian terror against Ukraine threatens Europe with nuclear accident — Sibiga
Russian terror against Ukraine threatens Europe with nuclear accident — Sibiga

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on the international community to take measures against Russian terror, which puts the entire European continent at risk of a nuclear accident.

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine's nuclear energy system pose a severe threat of a potential nuclear accident, endangering not only Ukraine but also the entire European continent.
  • Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga calls on the international community to take immediate action to stop Russian terror and prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

Sibiga called on the world to stop Russia's terror against Ukraine

The minister wrote about this on February 7 on the social network X.

He noted that Russia has recently intensified attacks on the Ukrainian nuclear energy system, which creates a direct threat of a nuclear accident. According to Sybiga, the accident did not occur only thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear energy specialists.

The minister reported that recent Russian attacks are forcing Ukraine's three operating nuclear power plants to reduce capacity, sometimes trigger automatic emergency shutdowns, reduce production, or shut down units — and each such situation is a direct threat.

In addition, the IAEA recently recorded numerous drone flights near the sites in Rivne and Khmelnytskyi, which is classified as a significant security threat.

Russian terror is putting all of Europe at risk of a nuclear accident — partners and the media must pay attention to this and take measures to stop the nuclear terrorists in Moscow.

According to him, the solutions are already ready: these are sanctions against Rosatom, amendments to the IAEA Statute proposed by Ukraine, and strengthening air defense for Ukrainian defenders to prevent Russian attacks on the nuclear energy system.

