Russia is collapsing in the war against Ukraine both on the battlefield and in the economic sector. During 2025, the aggressor suffered colossal losses, and the pace of occupation of territories remains meager.

Sybiga presented arguments for Russia's failure in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga on the social network X.

The Foreign Minister noted that Russia lost 480,000 soldiers (killed and wounded) in 2025. For this price, Moscow managed to occupy only an additional 0.7% of Ukraine's territory. Share

The trend toward slowing down the Russian advance intensified in January 2026. Despite daily losses of over 1,000 people, the occupiers were able to capture only 0.04% of the territory in a month — the lowest figure in the last 9 months.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk region, over the past two years (since January 2024), the Russian Federation has occupied an additional 21% of the region at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives. This territory is smaller than the area of the Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine.

Russia is not winning its war against Ukraine. In fact, this war is a failure for Moscow.



In 2025, Russia lost 480,000 soldiers injured and killed while occupying an additional 0.7% of Ukrainian territory.



In January 2026, despite losing over a 1,000 soldiers per day on… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) February 4, 2026

In parallel with military failures, the Russian economy is showing signs of degradation.

As Sibiga pointed out, the deficit of regional budgets in the Russian Federation in 2025 reached a record $21 billion, which is eight times higher than the figure in 2023. Share

Moscow also cannot stop the decline in production in 12 key industries. In 2025, 15% more enterprises closed, and another 10% were on the verge of bankruptcy.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, due to inadequate planning and sanctions, the Russian budget may lose at least $25 billion in oil revenues this year.

Sibiga stressed that Ukraine, in turn, is stepping up attacks on military facilities in the Russian Federation. In 2025, 719 such attacks were recorded, causing Russia losses of $15 billion.

The war is returning to where it started—to Russia. And rightly so... The sooner Putin loses his illusions about his ability to achieve anything militarily, the sooner peace efforts will succeed. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

At the same time, the minister drew attention to the fact that increasing sanctions pressure, in particular on the Russian "shadow fleet" and energy, as well as increasing defense support for Ukraine, remains critically important to accelerate the end of the war.