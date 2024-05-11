Russians announced HIMARS attack following explosion in Donetsk — video

A powerful explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Donetsk. It is noted that it took place on the eve of a car race in honor of the 10th anniversary of the pseudo-republic "DNR".

Russians complain about the powerful explosion in Donetsk

As reported by Russian media, the Leninskyi district of Donetsk, where the participants of the race in honor of the 10th anniversary of the pseudo-republic "DNR" were gathering, was attacked.

The Russians claim that the strike was carried out with a HIMARS surface-to-air missile.

Local sources report that the strike destroyed the Paradise restaurant, which the occupiers liked to visit.

The impact damaged the building of a local restaurant, and there are likely to be casualties.

What is known about the explosions in Luhansk on May 7

On May 7, explosions rang out in occupied Luhansk. The Russian occupiers said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly hit the oil depot with ATACMS missiles.

After that, videos of a large-scale fire in the occupied city began to be published online.

It was also reported about five alleged victims, all of them oil depot workers. A gas pipeline also caught fire. It should be noted that the fire at the oil depot in Luhansk lasted for about a day.

In addition, on May 10, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Rovenky in the Luhansk region, and there were reports of a fire at an oil depot.