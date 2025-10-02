Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Saratov region
Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Saratov region

Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Saratov region
Source:  online.ua

On the night of October 2, residents of the Russian city of Saratov and the region heard loud explosions amid a drone attack.

Points of attention

  • Multiple explosions were reported in Saratov region after a drone attack, causing fear and disruption among residents.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 85 drones were shot down over Russia and Crimea in one night, with Saratov airport halting operations due to the attacks.
  • Witnesses in Borisoglebsk and Voronezh region also reported hearing explosions, raising concerns about the ongoing drone activities.
  • The drone attacks resulted in damage to private homes in Voronezh region, highlighting the extent of the impact on the local communities.
  • The situation has sparked questions and worries among residents, who are eager to understand when these attacks will cease and the region can return to normalcy.

Drones attacked Saratov and the region

When will this all end? — residents of Saratov and the region reported sirens and explosions at night.

Residents of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region, also report explosions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 85 drones were allegedly shot down over Russia and annexed Crimea overnight.

38 — over the territory of the Voronezh region, 13 — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 11 — over the territory of the Belgorod region, 10 — over the territory of the Saratov region, 7 — over the territory of the Rostov region, 4 — over the territory of the Volgograd region, 2 — over the territory of the Volgograd region, 2 — over the territory of the Penza region.

Saratov airport stopped operating this morning.

The governor of the Voronezh region later stated that two private homes in the city district were damaged: windows and doors were broken at one address, and outbuildings and a car were damaged at another household.

