Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Saratov region

On the night of October 2, residents of the Russian city of Saratov and the region heard loud explosions amid a drone attack.
Drones attacked Saratov and the region
When will this all end? — residents of Saratov and the region reported sirens and explosions at night.
Residents of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region, also report explosions.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 85 drones were allegedly shot down over Russia and annexed Crimea overnight.
Saratov airport stopped operating this morning.
The governor of the Voronezh region later stated that two private homes in the city district were damaged: windows and doors were broken at one address, and outbuildings and a car were damaged at another household.
