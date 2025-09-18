Russians complained about drone attack and explosions in Volgograd

On the night of September 18, drones likely attacked the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka facility in Volgograd, Russia, with local residents reporting more than a dozen explosions.

Drones attacked a refinery in Volgograd

According to local residents, the sound of an engine and explosions were heard in the southern part of the city of Volgograd. Loud sounds are also reported by residents of neighboring settlements.

The "Carpet" plan was introduced at Volgograd airport. Two Moscow flights were canceled.

The regional governor said that falling UAV debris broke windows and damaged the roofs of two private homes in the Krasnoarmiyskyi district. No injuries were reported.

Social media suggests that the drones' target was an enterprise of the Lukoil concern, which supplies fuel to the army of the aggressor state.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the night, air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Rostov, Volgograd, Kursk, and Belgorod regions and over occupied Crimea.