Russians complained about UAV attack on chemical plant in Krasnodar region

Traffic is blocked in Belorichensk near the EuroChem-Belorichensk Minedobriva chemical plant. Residents report that the plant was attacked by drones on the night of September 25.

Drones attacked a chemical plant in Belorichensk, Russia

The operational headquarters reported that a fire broke out at a large enterprise in the city after the attack, and employees were evacuated.

Residents of Belorichensk, Krasnodar Krai, report that traffic in the city has been blocked near a chemical plant. According to residents, the plant was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of September 25.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory confirmed that in the Belorichensky district of the territory, fragments of a Ukrainian UAV fell near one of the large enterprises of the municipality, causing a fire. The name of the enterprise was not specified.

About 140 people — employees of the enterprise — were evacuated to a protective structure. Share

According to authorities, the fire, which covered an area of about 50 square meters, has been extinguished. There are no injuries. Special and emergency services continue to work at the scene.

EuroChem-Bilorechenskiye Mindobriva is one of the largest producers of mineral fertilizers in southern Russia.

As Reuters previously reported, since the start of the full-scale war, five major Russian chemical companies have provided more than 75% of key chemicals for explosives and gunpowder factories supplied by rail.

Previously, Ukraine had already attacked Russian plants that are part of Eurochem's structure — Azot in the Tula region and Azot in the Stavropol region were attacked.