Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka, killing 5 civilians

On February 26, Russian invaders once again attacked Konstantinovka, located in the Donetsk region. According to the latest reports, at least 5 people were killed and 8 were injured.

Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to his data, the Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs on the city and its surroundings — about 3 pieces.

Local authorities point out that in recent weeks, Russian attacks on civilians in Kostyantynivka have become more frequent and violent.

It is dangerous to stay in the city! Evacuate in a timely manner! — warned the head of the OVA.

It is also reported that 8 houses were damaged in Myrnograd as a result of attacks by the Russian army, and 4 in Pokrovsk.

One person died in Yampol, Lymansk community. 21 houses were damaged in Raygorodok, Mykolaiv community. 18 houses were damaged in Sloviansk.

According to the latest data, over the past 24 hours, Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 37 times.