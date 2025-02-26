Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka, killing 5 civilians

On February 26, Russian invaders once again attacked Konstantinovka, located in the Donetsk region. According to the latest reports, at least 5 people were killed and 8 were injured.
- Multiple houses were damaged in various settlements due to Russian army attacks, underscoring the widespread impact of the conflict on civilians.
- Over the past 24 hours, there have been 37 incidents of shelling in the Donetsk region, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of people, including children, from the front line.
Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians
The head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to his data, the Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs on the city and its surroundings — about 3 pieces.
Local authorities point out that in recent weeks, Russian attacks on civilians in Kostyantynivka have become more frequent and violent.
It is also reported that 8 houses were damaged in Myrnograd as a result of attacks by the Russian army, and 4 in Pokrovsk.
According to the latest data, over the past 24 hours, Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 37 times.
314 people, including 4 children, were evacuated from the front line.
