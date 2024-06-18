The so-called higher educational institution, located in the occupied building of the Luhansk National University named after Volodymyr Dahl, will start training technicians and operators of unmanned aircraft systems in the new academic year.

In the so-called "high school" of Luhansk, a fleet of drones has already been created

The head of Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, reported this.

It is noted that the university's department has already created a fleet of drones and installed flight training simulation complexes.

In addition, other students are already studying the discipline "Fundamentals of using Unmanned Aerial Systems" and attending the optional "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles".

The Luhansk RMA adds that, meanwhile, teachers and lecturers who work for Russia are undergoing training to continue teaching the course "Fundamentals of Russian Statehood" to university students and high school students — propaganda lectures with anti-Western rhetoric, denying the existence of Ukraine.

The occupiers will print a textbook on the history of "Novorossiya" for Ukrainian schoolchildren from TOT

The Russians continue to rewrite history and create a parallel reality to brainwash the population of the temporarily occupied territories.

In Russia, a manual on the history of Novorossiya from ancient times to the present day will be released.

In it, the enemy will prove the existence of some separate Russian civilization and its right to the captured lands.

It is noted that, in the traditions of Russians, the existence of other peoples will be rejected.

At the same time, Russian teachers from TOT are being trained to teach students of fake higher education institutions and high school students the "foundations of Russian statehood" — propaganda lectures with anti-Western rhetoric, in which the existence of Ukraine is denied.

The Center of National Resistance called for reporting on such "educators" who are engaged in brainwashing Ukrainian children.