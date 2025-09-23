Russians killed 3 civilians in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Odessa regions
Russians killed 3 civilians in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Odessa regions

State Emergency Service
Russians are killing civilians in various parts of Ukraine
On September 23, Russian occupiers carried out attacks on Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Odessa regions. According to the latest data, this resulted in the deaths of three people and the injury of six more local residents.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities reported casualties in Nikopol, Odessa, and Zaporizhia, highlighting the ongoing violence and aggression by Russian forces.
  • The attacks have led to loss of lives, injuries, and damage to infrastructure, alarming the affected communities and raising concerns about the safety and security of the region.

Russians are killing civilians in various parts of Ukraine

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, a 70-year-old local resident died in Nikopol as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone.

In addition, it was indicated that another 47-year-old local resident received shrapnel wounds and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A fire also broke out in a private house.

The Russian army also struck the Odessa region. At least one local resident was killed and three more people were injured.

The fire engulfed five shopping kiosks, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers. The hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, cultural center, administrative services center, and several cars were damaged.

In addition, the aggressor country Russia does not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Zaporizhia.

This time, warehouses and transport came under fire from the occupiers.

As of this evening, one person has been killed and two others injured.

A 43-year-old man is in serious condition, and another is in moderate condition, local authorities report.

