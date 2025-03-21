Russians recruited 14-year-old schoolgirl to carry out terrorist attack in Ternopil

As reported by the Security Service and the National Police of Ukraine, through joint efforts they managed to expose the Russian special services in yet another case of involving minor Ukrainians in preparing terrorist attacks. This time, the occupiers recruited a 14-year-old schoolgirl living in Ternopil.

14-year-old Russian agent detained in Ternopil

The SBU and the National Police managed to detain a Ukrainian schoolgirl, whom the Russians intended to blow up together with explosives near the local district police department.

The Russians came across the girl when she was trying to find quick money in Telegram channels.

After that, Russian special services "hacked" her phone and began blackmailing the minor, and also threatened to "leak" her candid photos online.

As a result, the schoolgirl agreed to work for the enemy and, following the instructions of the occupiers, made an improvised explosive device (IED). She then hid it in a backpack and secretly left it under a car parked next to the police administration building.

It was then that the Russians wanted to remotely blow up the SVP in order to kill their agent and the maximum number of citizens passing by.

Law enforcement officers thwarted the enemy's plans — they promptly discovered and neutralized the explosives, documented the subversive activities of the Russian Federation, and detained the perpetrator of the crime. Share

The Russian agent is currently under house arrest. She faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.