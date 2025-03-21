Russians recruited 14-year-old schoolgirl to carry out terrorist attack in Ternopil

As reported by the Security Service and the National Police of Ukraine, through joint efforts they managed to expose the Russian special services in yet another case of involving minor Ukrainians in preparing terrorist attacks. This time, the occupiers recruited a 14-year-old schoolgirl living in Ternopil.
Points of attention
- Russian recruitment of minors for terrorist activities highlights the dangerous tactics employed by hostile entities and underscores the importance of vigilance and collaboration among security forces.
- The case serves as a sobering reminder of the threats posed by foreign intelligence services and the need for continuous efforts to counteract such malicious activities to ensure the safety and security of the community.
14-year-old Russian agent detained in Ternopil
The SBU and the National Police managed to detain a Ukrainian schoolgirl, whom the Russians intended to blow up together with explosives near the local district police department.
The Russians came across the girl when she was trying to find quick money in Telegram channels.
After that, Russian special services "hacked" her phone and began blackmailing the minor, and also threatened to "leak" her candid photos online.
It was then that the Russians wanted to remotely blow up the SVP in order to kill their agent and the maximum number of citizens passing by.
The Russian agent is currently under house arrest. She faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-