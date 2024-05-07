According to Volodymyr Nazarenko, the officer of the 4th Artillery Brigade "Rubizh" of the National Guard of Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Chasiv Yar area is resorting to wild things, trying to achieve at least some success.
What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar
He emphasised that the Russian occupiers were constantly trying to find new ways and tactics to break through the defence of the Ukrainian military.
How the arrival of military aid to Ukraine from partners will change the situation
According to Yevhen Dykyi, a military expert and ATO veteran, in an interview with "Ukrainian Radio", help from partners, primarily the USA, is already on its way to Ukraine.
Because of this, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already stopped rationing ammunition and used the so-called untouched stocks.
He believes that aid from the USA will arrive in Ukraine in a very short time.
He emphasised that part of the aid should arrive in the coming days and will begin to change the situation at the front.
According to him, the problem of personnel shortage remains in Ukraine.
Dykyi noted that today, it is difficult to answer how long the Russian occupiers will be able to hold on to "meat" assaults.
At the same time, he noted that, from a practical point of view, it is better to overestimate the enemy than to underestimate it.