According to Volodymyr Nazarenko, the officer of the 4th Artillery Brigade "Rubizh" of the National Guard of Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Chasiv Yar area is resorting to wild things, trying to achieve at least some success.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

The situation has been very tense for several months now. The enemy does not spare the pace, attempts to advance. There is no respite, the shelling does not stop. The enemy is constantly trying to move to one landing, then to another. It's like small assault groups, they try to move as stealthily as possible, under cover. There are also assaults with the use of light armored vehicles and tanks. Sometimes it is a few units, and sometimes dozens, notes Nazarenko.

He emphasised that the Russian occupiers were constantly trying to find new ways and tactics to break through the defence of the Ukrainian military.

Their imagination knows no bounds, they do those wild things that look like a collective farm. These barbecues, the whole world laughs. They try different methods. Unfortunately, they learn from their mistakes and evolve. Reserves are constantly brought to them, personnel are constantly replenished. They have huge losses, especially during assaults. 99% of these assaults are unsuccessful, even despite the preparation, their artillery work. UAVs are actively used for both reconnaissance and attack, the military officer emphasized.

How the arrival of military aid to Ukraine from partners will change the situation

According to Yevhen Dykyi, a military expert and ATO veteran, in an interview with "Ukrainian Radio", help from partners, primarily the USA, is already on its way to Ukraine.

Because of this, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already stopped rationing ammunition and used the so-called untouched stocks.

He believes that aid from the USA will arrive in Ukraine in a very short time.

While what is on the way is arriving, we have already taken the liberty of unpacking some stocks that were untouchable before. We were leaving some NZ in case the front broke through. And now, when we already see where exactly the boxes with new shells are on the way, we can afford to use this UR [untouchable reserve - Ed.]. Artillery is already coming to life. God of War is coming back and it will affect a lot of things. As a simple infantryman, I will say that fighting when you have artillery cover and without it are two very different wars, stressed DykyI.

He emphasised that part of the aid should arrive in the coming days and will begin to change the situation at the front.

According to him, the problem of personnel shortage remains in Ukraine.

But as far as people are concerned, neither Peter Pavel nor Joe Biden will give us people. We have to mobilise people, stressed Dykyi.

Dykyi noted that today, it is difficult to answer how long the Russian occupiers will be able to hold on to "meat" assaults.

According to preliminary estimates, sometime in April, they should have breathed their last, not forever, but they should have had an operational pause while they collected these 300,000 mobilised. This did not happen. That is, we somehow underestimated their ability to replenish losses. We do not see in them the formation of any new reserves, new strike groups. All these fables about 85,000 in front of Sumy are all their informational operations. In reality, there are not 85 thousand, but 8.5 thousand. Feel the difference. But they still managed to replenish the losses at the front. Although, according to most estimates, including mine, they should have breathed their last in April. The puzzle is not completed until the end, explains the military analyst.

At the same time, he noted that, from a practical point of view, it is better to overestimate the enemy than to underestimate it.