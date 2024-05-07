Ukrainians suspend Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine

According to Serhiy Tsekhotskyi, an officer of the 59th Yakov Handziuk Mechanised Brigade, the Ukrainian military managed to force the Russian occupiers to reduce their combat activity in eastern Ukraine and suspend their offensive.
What is known about the situation with the suspension of the Russian army's offensive
He stressed that the Russian occupiers do not change their tactics and destroy everything that hinders their advance.
Tsekhotskyi noted that the Kremlin invaders are actually taking control of the ruins of the settlements they destroyed and boast of their alleged capture.
What is known about the situation on the southern front
According to the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces, over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than 130 Russian invaders and destroyed about 30 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons.
It is noted that in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 enemy attacks near Staromayorske, and 4 more attacks by the occupiers near Robotyne.
On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces three times, but was forced to retreat with losses.
At the same time, the Ukrainian military struck at enemy deployment sites, firing positions and rear areas.
During the day, the enemy lost in the south of Ukraine:
135 invaders,
1 tank,
13 guns,
1 mortar,
6 units of armored vehicles,
3 reconnaissance UAVs,
1 aerial photography station,
1 boat.
