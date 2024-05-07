Ukrainians suspend Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine

According to Serhiy Tsekhotskyi, an officer of the 59th Yakov Handziuk Mechanised Brigade, the Ukrainian military managed to force the Russian occupiers to reduce their combat activity in eastern Ukraine and suspend their offensive.

What is known about the situation with the suspension of the Russian army's offensive

In general, the enemy's offensive has been suspended. There is no such activity as it was two weeks ago, when they were advancing very massively and not over long distances, but they were advancing, Tsekhotskyi said. Share

He stressed that the Russian occupiers do not change their tactics and destroy everything that hinders their advance.

Tsekhotskyi noted that the Kremlin invaders are actually taking control of the ruins of the settlements they destroyed and boast of their alleged capture.

The terrorists’ tactics remained the same as before — to destroy everything they see, where they can reach, and then say that we went there. Why did we go in? Because in terms of engineering, fortifications, in terms of life in a particular settlement — a large or small village — it doesn't exist because it has been destroyed. It will have to be restored after the war, the military emphasises. Share

What is known about the situation on the southern front

According to the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces, over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than 130 Russian invaders and destroyed about 30 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons.

The previous day in the operational zone was spent in counter-battery confrontation and repulsing enemy assaults. The enemy kept trying to drive our units out of their positions, but failed, the Odesa operational-strategic group said in a statement. Share

It is noted that in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 enemy attacks near Staromayorske, and 4 more attacks by the occupiers near Robotyne.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces three times, but was forced to retreat with losses.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military struck at enemy deployment sites, firing positions and rear areas.

During the day, the enemy lost in the south of Ukraine:

135 invaders,

1 tank,

13 guns,

1 mortar,

6 units of armored vehicles,

3 reconnaissance UAVs,

1 aerial photography station,

1 boat.