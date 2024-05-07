Russia's army trying to advance to Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, says AFU Commander-in-Chief

The situation on the eastern front of the Russian-Ukrainian war is currently complicated. The occupiers targeted the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

Russian army concentrated its main attack on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions

Invaders massively attack the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in these areas every day.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on Facebook.

In connection with the difficult situation in the East, for two days, he worked in units conducting defensive operations in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, that is, in the direction of the enemy's main attack. The enemy's main striking forces are concentrated here. They are trying to break through the defence of our troops and, with some success, reach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. Oleksandr Syrskyi AFU Commander-in-Chief

According to him, the Russians have, from the very beginning, a numerical advantage in terms of personnel, weapons and military equipment. Therefore, the enemy attacks the positions of the Ukrainian troops every day.

Our task in these conditions is to hold the occupied lines and positions, use artillery fire, combat drones and all means to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, exhaust him, thereby disrupt the enemy's plans and gain time for the formation and preparation of our reserves.

He noted that he had worked with unit commanders.

While working with the brigade commanders and their subordinates, he made all the necessary decisions regarding the strengthening of the defense by reserves, the allocation of an additional number of missiles, ammunition, EW and UAVs. I am sure that this will help our units to successfully repel enemy attacks and inflict significant losses on them.

The situation at the front: what is known

As reported in the morning summary of the AFU General Staff, 125 combat clashes occurred on May 6.

The Russian occupiers continue to actively operate in the east of the country, focusing their efforts on opposing the Defence Forces of Ukraine in three directions in the Donetsk region.

Despite the Ukrainian military's stiff resistance, the occupiers succeeded partially in some front areas. However, this came at the cost of considerable number of personnel and equipment. In general, the situation at the front remains tense but under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.