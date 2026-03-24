Russia's attack on Lviv — UNESCO heritage suffered

At around 4:05 p.m., the aggressor country of Russia launched a drone attack on Lviv. Local authorities report at least 7 casualties and also claim that the enemy has struck a UNESCO heritage site in the city.

The situation in Lviv amid the Russian attack — the latest details

The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, reports on the consequences of the enemy attack, which is still ongoing.

The enemy continues to attack the Lviv region. There is an arrival in the central part of Lviv. According to preliminary information, UNESCO heritage has been damaged. The threat remains high. Stay in shelters!!! Maksym Kozytskyi Head of the Lviv Oblast

He also posted the first video from the impact site:

According to Kozytsky, as a result of an attack by enemy drones in Lviv, residential buildings on Soborna Square, Brativ Rohatyntsiv Street, and Chervonoi Kalyna Street are on fire.

Also, as a result of falling UAV debris, a private house in the village of Sernyki, Bibrsky territorial community, caught fire. Firefighters are working everywhere. Previously, seven people were injured. One person is in serious condition, he stressed. Share

Information is being updated. Kozytsky urged the local population to remain in shelters until the end of the day.