Russia's attack on Lviv — UNESCO heritage suffered

At around 4:05 p.m., the aggressor country of Russia launched a drone attack on Lviv. Local authorities report at least 7 casualties and also claim that the enemy has struck a UNESCO heritage site in the city.
Points of attention
- The local population is urged to stay in shelters as the threat remains high, with air defense measures in place to counter the enemy drones.
- Stay informed and follow the latest updates to understand the evolving situation in Lviv amid the ongoing Russian attack.
The situation in Lviv amid the Russian attack — the latest details
The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, reports on the consequences of the enemy attack, which is still ongoing.
He also posted the first video from the impact site:
According to Kozytsky, as a result of an attack by enemy drones in Lviv, residential buildings on Soborna Square, Brativ Rohatyntsiv Street, and Chervonoi Kalyna Street are on fire.
Information is being updated. Kozytsky urged the local population to remain in shelters until the end of the day.
There are at least two more enemy drones in the airspace of the region. Air defense is working.
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