Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on Mar.22: Death toll in Zaporizhzhia rises to three

Death toll in Zaporizhzhia rises to three after Russia's missile attack

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , Ivan Fedorov, reported that the death toll after the Russian missile attack on the city rose to three people.

Earlier it was reported that 14 people were injured. 20 missiles were launched at the city: private houses were destroyed and damaged, and a high-rise building was damaged.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 22

On March 22, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the energy infrastructure. The Russians launched more than 150 drones and missiles.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 92 air targets were destroyed:

55 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type;

35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said the attack on Ukraine's energy industry was the biggest since the beginning of the full-scale war.

According to him, it is characterised by the fact that combined means of attack were used, that is, not only cruise missiles, but also "Shahed" and ballistic missiles. As a result of the large-scale attack, energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine were damaged.

Also, on March 22, the Russians attacked the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, and a fire broke out there. Due to the city's shelling, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.