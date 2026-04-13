Russia's problems with army recruitment are escalating

As Ukrainian military intelligence has learned, Russian regions are already forming lists of “volunteers” for the war against Ukraine from debtors and students. All this is happening because of the colossal losses of the Russian army at the front.

Putin faces a new challenge in the war against Ukraine

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, several months ago, regional and municipal executive bodies of Russian subjects received instructions on the formation of "volunteer" lists for sending to war.

What is important to understand is that citizens with debts for housing and communal services fall into this category.

If the debtor is a woman, her husband or adult relatives — sons, brothers, and even parents — are added to the lists. In the future, these lists are planned to be used as a pressure tool to force them to sign “voluntary” contracts, offering to write off debts for utility services as a “reward.” Share

The GUR draws attention to the fact that in the event of a mobilization announcement, these people are prioritized for serving summonses.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Minister of Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Valery Falkov, ordered to prepare at least 2% of the total number of students to sign contracts.