Russia's problems with army recruitment are escalating
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's problems with army recruitment are escalating

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russia's problems with army recruitment are escalating
Читати українською

As Ukrainian military intelligence has learned, Russian regions are already forming lists of “volunteers” for the war against Ukraine from debtors and students. All this is happening because of the colossal losses of the Russian army at the front.

Points of attention

  • The Russian government wants to mobilize citizens with debts for housing and communal services.
  • Students have also become the focus of the Kremlin's attention.

Putin faces a new challenge in the war against Ukraine

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, several months ago, regional and municipal executive bodies of Russian subjects received instructions on the formation of "volunteer" lists for sending to war.

What is important to understand is that citizens with debts for housing and communal services fall into this category.

If the debtor is a woman, her husband or adult relatives — sons, brothers, and even parents — are added to the lists. In the future, these lists are planned to be used as a pressure tool to force them to sign “voluntary” contracts, offering to write off debts for utility services as a “reward.”

The GUR draws attention to the fact that in the event of a mobilization announcement, these people are prioritized for serving summonses.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Minister of Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Valery Falkov, ordered to prepare at least 2% of the total number of students to sign contracts.

Students are offered an academic leave of absence and a contract for at least one year. Priority is given to students with academic debts.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin wants to form a buffer zone along the entire border of Ukraine
Zelensky warned about Putin's new plans
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin is already preparing for Orban's defeat in the Hungarian elections
Putin may lose another ally

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?