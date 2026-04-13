As Ukrainian military intelligence has learned, Russian regions are already forming lists of “volunteers” for the war against Ukraine from debtors and students. All this is happening because of the colossal losses of the Russian army at the front.
Points of attention
- The Russian government wants to mobilize citizens with debts for housing and communal services.
- Students have also become the focus of the Kremlin's attention.
Putin faces a new challenge in the war against Ukraine
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, several months ago, regional and municipal executive bodies of Russian subjects received instructions on the formation of "volunteer" lists for sending to war.
What is important to understand is that citizens with debts for housing and communal services fall into this category.
The GUR draws attention to the fact that in the event of a mobilization announcement, these people are prioritized for serving summonses.
Moreover, it is indicated that the Minister of Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Valery Falkov, ordered to prepare at least 2% of the total number of students to sign contracts.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-