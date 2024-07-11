Russian propaganda is spreading the fake news that Western countries are allegedly preparing a new Ukrainian government in exile.

Russian propagandists assure that the "Government in Exile" will be placed in Warsaw

Referring to an article by former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt in Foreign Policy magazine, the propagandists claim that if the current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy loses the war with Russia, the West will form a government of Ukraine in exile, which will be placed in Warsaw or elsewhere in Central Europe.

In fact, in the article, the European politician describes his vision of a gloomy scenario in the event of the hypothetical implementation of the calls of individual politicians to reduce aid to Ukraine.

The meaning of the article is that Ukraine, in particular, and all of Europe in general, will face tragic consequences, which will have to be answered by European countries, emphasized the Center for Strategic Communications and added:

The government-in-exile is one aspect, but not the most important. It is also the occupation, the increase in the number of refugees, the increase in military spending in Europe. And the most important thing is the danger of starting new wars both in Europe and in other parts of the globe. Share

Bildt also emphasises that the West will lose less from continuing to support Ukraine than if it were to stop.

In addition, in his opinion, the occupation of Ukraine will be a "Pyrrhic victory" fo,r Russia, and, as a result, it will inevitably fall apart.

Russian propagandists admitted that the strike on Okhmatdyt was planned

Russian propaganda cynically started spreading fakes about the alleged meeting of the General Staff next to the country's largest "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital.

This is how Russian pseudo-journalists exposed the terrible truth: the terrorist missile attack on the medical facility in the center of Kyiv was planned in advance, specifically targeting Ukrainian children.

Russian propagandist Serhiy Markov, immediately after the terrorist attack in the Russian Federation, began to "disperse" the methodical about the alleged "General Staff meeting, which took place in the building next to "Okhmatdyt".

Markov accuses the Armed Forces of Ukraine that "hiding in the civilian population is a common tactic of ISIS and the Ukrainian regime."

After hundreds of thousands of dead Ukrainian civilians in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the same lie is again on the agenda of the Russian propagandist: