Russia's war against Ukraine — 69 combat clashes since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Six enemy attacks were repelled today by Ukrainian defenders in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched three airstrikes, dropped six anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 162 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Starytsia and in the Vovchansk area. Our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Radkivka, Kupyansk, and Zagryzove.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Zelenyi Gai, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Karpivka, and Torske. The defense forces successfully stopped nine enemy attempts to advance, and two battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces.