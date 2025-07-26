Russia's war against Ukraine — 69 combat clashes since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. 69 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 69 combat clashes have been recorded between Ukrainian and Russian troops in different directions today.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 6 enemy attacks and 162 shellings, demonstrating their resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
- Various regions, such as North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, and Lymansky, experienced intense enemy offensives, with defenders managing to halt several attempts by the invaders to advance.
Current situation on the front on July 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Six enemy attacks were repelled today by Ukrainian defenders in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched three airstrikes, dropped six anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 162 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Starytsia and in the Vovchansk area. Our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Radkivka, Kupyansk, and Zagryzove.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Zelenyi Gai, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Karpivka, and Torske. The defense forces successfully stopped nine enemy attempts to advance, and two battles are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces.
In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked once today in the Toretsk area.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 35 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretsk, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and in the direction of Novopidhorodne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 27 attacks. Eight combat clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked twice near Temyrivka, and clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilogirye.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Kamyanske area. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops four times. The invaders also launched an airstrike on Odradokamyanka.
