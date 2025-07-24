There have been 92 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 92 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 92 combat clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day, with ongoing hostilities on various fronts.
- The Defense Forces have successfully repelled offensive actions and attacks in different directions, showcasing their resilience and determination.
- The enemy forces have carried out air strikes, shellings, and attempted advances in multiple areas, resulting in multiple combat engagements.
Current situation on the front on July 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces have repelled 14 offensive actions since the beginning of the day, and four more combat clashes are ongoing to this day. The enemy also carried out six air strikes, using seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 180 shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamianske — at this time, the enemy attacks have been repelled.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times near Stepovaya Novoselivka, Zagryzove, Zeleny Gay, and towards Velyka Shapkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Yampolivka, Torske and towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneschyna, and Seredne. Four combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Myrne, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and towards the settlements of Volodymyrivka and Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 20 attacks. Five combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being specified.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked eight times near the settlements of Piddubne, Maliivka, and Voskresenka — towards Temyrivka and Oleksandrograd. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, unguided missiles attacked the areas of the Zaliznychne settlement. No active enemy offensive actions were recorded.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders advanced in the Stepnohirsk area. In total, one combat clash occurred in the direction.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction of Dniprovske, Sadovye, and Prydniprovske, and in addition, it carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Kherson and Mykolaivka.
