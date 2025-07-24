There have been 92 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces have repelled 14 offensive actions since the beginning of the day, and four more combat clashes are ongoing to this day. The enemy also carried out six air strikes, using seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 180 shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamianske — at this time, the enemy attacks have been repelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times near Stepovaya Novoselivka, Zagryzove, Zeleny Gay, and towards Velyka Shapkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Yampolivka, Torske and towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneschyna, and Seredne. Four combat clashes are ongoing.