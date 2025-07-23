The situation at the front — more than 70 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 07/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders, three more clashes are ongoing. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, using 11 guided bombs, and carried out 207 attacks, five of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, four clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Dvorichna, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times during the day to our positions in the areas of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zagryzove, and Novoplatonivka. The defense forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelenyy Hai, Seredne, Shandryholove, Dronivka, and Shypylivka, and four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Hryhorivka area.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction .