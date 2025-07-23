The situation at the front — more than 70 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- Over 70 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army, with the Ukrainian military successfully repelling attacks in different directions.
- The enemy conducted air strikes and offensive actions in various areas, including Slobozhansk, Kursk, Lyman, and more, resulting in several ongoing clashes.
- Ukrainian defense forces thwarted multiple enemy attempts to advance in different directions, showcasing their resilience and strength in the face of invasion.
Current situation on the front on July 23
Operational information as of 16:00 07/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders, three more clashes are ongoing. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, using 11 guided bombs, and carried out 207 attacks, five of which were from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, four clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Dvorichna, and one battle is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times during the day to our positions in the areas of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zagryzove, and Novoplatonivka. The defense forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelenyy Hai, Seredne, Shandryholove, Dronivka, and Shypylivka, and four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Hryhorivka area.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction .
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders once advanced on the positions of our units in the Toretsk area.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 26 times during the day near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zvirovo, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, and Sukhetskoye. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Oleksandrograd, and Vilne Pole.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions , but did launch an airstrike on Malaya Tokmachka.
In the Dnieper direction, four enemy attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units failed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-