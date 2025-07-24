The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. The AFU neutralized another 1,050 occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. The AFU neutralized another 1,050 occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from July 23 to 24, the Russian army lost another 1,050 soldiers and three tanks at the front in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine display great effectiveness in deterring enemy troops on the front of the war against the Russian Federation.
  • The Russian army lost another 1,050 soldiers and three tanks over a 24-hour period, showcasing the escalating losses on the enemy's side.
  • Analysis of Russian equipment reveals significant losses in personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, and other military assets since February 2022.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning briefing.

Russian Federation losses

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 24, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,046,270 (+1,050) people wounded/eliminated;

  • tanks — 11,046 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,047 (+10) units;

  • artillery systems — 30,746 (+24) units;

  • MLRS — 1446 (+0) units;

  • air defense systems — 1199 (+0) units;

  • aircraft — 421 units (+0);

  • helicopters — 340 units (+0);

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47,638 (+86) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,515 units (+0);

  • ships/boats — 28 units (+0);

  • submarines — 1 unit (+0);

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,137 (+96) units (+0);

  • special equipment — 3935 (+0) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Almost 40 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the Russian Federation's losses in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation at the front — more than 70 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?