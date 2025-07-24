The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. The AFU neutralized another 1,050 occupiers

Over the past 24 hours, from July 23 to 24, the Russian army lost another 1,050 soldiers and three tanks at the front in the war against Ukraine.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning briefing.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 24, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,046,270 (+1,050) people wounded/eliminated;
tanks — 11,046 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,047 (+10) units;
artillery systems — 30,746 (+24) units;
MLRS — 1446 (+0) units;
air defense systems — 1199 (+0) units;
aircraft — 421 units (+0);
helicopters — 340 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47,638 (+86) units;
cruise missiles — 3,515 units (+0);
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,137 (+96) units (+0);
special equipment — 3935 (+0) units.
