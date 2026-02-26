Russia's war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea — Zelenskyy

On the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled the events of 2014, when the world advised Ukraine to remain silent about Russia's annexation of the peninsula.
Points of attention
- The occupation of Crimea by Russia marked the beginning of the war against Ukraine, a fact that was initially ignored by the world in 2014.
- Efforts to confront the aggressor and take responsibility for military actions are essential in ensuring lasting peace in the region.
Crimea was and is Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Zelensky noted that the aggressor should not receive any reward for the war, for peace to be truly lasting, everyone must understand: these are not just words.
Now, every year on February 26 — the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea — we remember this global lesson and honor those who did not remain silent or yield to Russian aggression. And we insist that the responsibility of the aggressor for the war is one of the guarantees of security, one of the strongest prerequisites for lasting peace.
Thank you to everyone in the world who supports us in this, participates in the work of our Crimean platform and in other international formats that remind the world about Crimea and the significance of its occupation by Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-