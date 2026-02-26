Russia's war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea — Zelenskyy

On the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled the events of 2014, when the world advised Ukraine to remain silent about Russia's annexation of the peninsula.

Crimea was and is Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Zelensky noted that the aggressor should not receive any reward for the war, for peace to be truly lasting, everyone must understand: these are not just words.

The world, unfortunately, already had the opportunity to verify this 12 years ago. The Russian war against Ukraine began with the occupation of our Crimea, and the world actually turned a blind eye to it. The leaders of the time were not interested in the rallies and resistance in Crimea and the feelings of Ukraine in general. The world advised Ukraine to remain silent. That is why Putin believed that he could afford a much larger war and a tougher confrontation with the West. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Now, every year on February 26 — the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea — we remember this global lesson and honor those who did not remain silent or yield to Russian aggression. And we insist that the responsibility of the aggressor for the war is one of the guarantees of security, one of the strongest prerequisites for lasting peace.

Thank you to everyone in the world who supports us in this, participates in the work of our Crimean platform and in other international formats that remind the world about Crimea and the significance of its occupation by Russia.