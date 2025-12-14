Crimea will become completely unfit for life for Russian military — expert
Ukraine can focus on liberating Crimea
Source:  NV

Analyst and aviation expert Konstantin Kryvolap is inclined to believe that in 2026, Ukraine will significantly increase the number of strikes on temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result, the Russian invaders will be forced to withdraw from there sooner or later.

Points of attention

  • The expert predicts that Crimea will become completely unsuitable for the life of the Russian military, as Ukrainian advancements in missile technology escalate the conflict.
  • The ongoing developments in Crimea underscore the growing tensions and the potential challenges faced by the Russian military in the region, as highlighted by the expert analysis.

Ukraine can focus on liberating Crimea

Konstantin Kryvolap draws attention to the fact that as of today, no one is anymore hindering the implementation of our missile program.

Personally, he is very much looking forward to all products from Fire Point, as well as domestic “Neptuns” and “Sapsan”.

In Sapsany, there were at least 10 cases where it was difficult to understand what hit. There were assumptions that it might have been ballistics, but where would the Ukrainians get ballistics from? The Russians are silent, they don’t want to admit it. Ours don’t say anything either, so that the Russians don’t know what’s coming to them,” emphasizes Konstantin Kryvolap.

The expert also drew attention to the fact that recently the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been increasingly actively destroying Russian S-400 systems.

According to his calculations, our fighters have already managed to incinerate 50% of their total number.

"I expect that serious missile attacks on Crimea will begin in the new year and Crimea will become completely unsuitable for the life of the Russian military," the expert added.

