Analyst and aviation expert Konstantin Kryvolap is inclined to believe that in 2026, Ukraine will significantly increase the number of strikes on temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result, the Russian invaders will be forced to withdraw from there sooner or later.

Ukraine can focus on liberating Crimea

Konstantin Kryvolap draws attention to the fact that as of today, no one is anymore hindering the implementation of our missile program.

Personally, he is very much looking forward to all products from Fire Point, as well as domestic “Neptuns” and “Sapsan”.

In Sapsany, there were at least 10 cases where it was difficult to understand what hit. There were assumptions that it might have been ballistics, but where would the Ukrainians get ballistics from? The Russians are silent, they don't want to admit it. Ours don't say anything either, so that the Russians don't know what's coming to them," emphasizes Konstantin Kryvolap.

The expert also drew attention to the fact that recently the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been increasingly actively destroying Russian S-400 systems.

According to his calculations, our fighters have already managed to incinerate 50% of their total number.