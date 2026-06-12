Russia's war against Ukraine. The EU has evidence of China's involvement in training Russian soldiers
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World
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Russia's war against Ukraine. The EU has evidence of China's involvement in training Russian soldiers

China
Читати українською

China trained hundreds of Russian soldiers on its territory, who then participated in Russia's war against Ukraine, and this information was confirmed by the European Union's special services.

Points of attention

  • China trained hundreds of Russian soldiers on its territory for the war against Ukraine, as evidenced by the EU.
  • EU special services have undeniable proof of Chinese military training Russian military personnel for aggression in Ukraine.

China trained hundreds of Russian occupiers to participate in the war against Ukraine

This was reported to the correspondent by a senior EU official familiar with the matter on condition of anonymity.

Evidence has been found of China training hundreds of Russian military personnel for further participation in aggression against Ukraine.

Our services have confirmed the information about China training Russian soldiers. The training took place at several training bases in China and was received by hundreds of Russian soldiers.

He noted that China denies training soldiers who then ended up fighting in Ukraine, but the EU has irrefutable evidence.

An EU official said that EU-China relations, and this issue in particular, will be discussed by EU foreign ministers on Monday, June 15.

EU-China trade relations will also be discussed, and in particular the dependence of the EU defense industry on Chinese suppliers and the possibility of ending it.

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