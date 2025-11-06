Rutte announced significant progress in ammunition production by NATO countries
Category
World
Publication date

Rutte announced significant progress in ammunition production by NATO countries

NATO
Rutte
Читати українською

Until recently, Russia was ahead of NATO allies in the production of ammunition, but the situation has changed dramatically: the Alliance has increased the pace and moved ahead.

Points of attention

  • NATO has surpassed Russia in ammunition production, marking a significant shift in the balance of power in defense capabilities.
  • Russia's cooperation with other countries poses a threat to stability in Europe and globally, requiring NATO to focus on increasing ammunition production and strengthening defense mechanisms.

NATO overtakes Russia in ammunition production — Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke about this at the NATO forum.

The NATO Secretary General said that the world faces real and long-term threats, the main one of which remains Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine.

He emphasized that the danger posed by Russia will not disappear even after the war is over, as the country will continue to be a destabilizing force in Europe and the world.

According to him, Russia is not acting alone: it is cooperating with China, North Korea, Iran and other states, expanding defense cooperation to an unprecedented level.

These countries, according to the Secretary General, are preparing for a long-term confrontation and working to undermine global rules.

NATO emphasized that the Alliance must be prepared for these challenges, maintaining the principle of "peace through strength."

To do this, you need to focus on three key factors:

  • increasing the number of weapons,

  • creativity,

  • cooperation.

The Secretary General emphasized that NATO countries already possess state-of-the-art systems that provide an advantage, but larger production volumes and rapid deliveries are needed.

We are already changing the ammunition situation. Until recently, Russia produced more ammunition than all NATO allies combined.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

According to him, dozens of new production lines are opening across NATO, existing capacities are expanding, and weapons production volumes are at their highest in the last decade.

We are producing more than we have in decades. We need to build on this progress in other areas, from high-quality air defense to low-cost interceptor drones.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte unexpectedly arrived in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about Rutte's visit to Ukraine?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Gets marginal achievements at a huge cost". Rutte mocked Putin
Office of the President of Ukraine
Rutte

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?