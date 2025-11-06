Rutte announced significant progress in ammunition production by NATO countries

Until recently, Russia was ahead of NATO allies in the production of ammunition, but the situation has changed dramatically: the Alliance has increased the pace and moved ahead.

NATO overtakes Russia in ammunition production — Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke about this at the NATO forum.

The NATO Secretary General said that the world faces real and long-term threats, the main one of which remains Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. Share

He emphasized that the danger posed by Russia will not disappear even after the war is over, as the country will continue to be a destabilizing force in Europe and the world.

According to him, Russia is not acting alone: it is cooperating with China, North Korea, Iran and other states, expanding defense cooperation to an unprecedented level.

These countries, according to the Secretary General, are preparing for a long-term confrontation and working to undermine global rules.

NATO emphasized that the Alliance must be prepared for these challenges, maintaining the principle of "peace through strength."

To do this, you need to focus on three key factors:

increasing the number of weapons,

creativity,

cooperation.

The Secretary General emphasized that NATO countries already possess state-of-the-art systems that provide an advantage, but larger production volumes and rapid deliveries are needed.

We are already changing the ammunition situation. Until recently, Russia produced more ammunition than all NATO allies combined. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

According to him, dozens of new production lines are opening across NATO, existing capacities are expanding, and weapons production volumes are at their highest in the last decade.