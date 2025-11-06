Rutte announced significant progress in ammunition production by NATO countries

Until recently, Russia was ahead of NATO allies in the production of ammunition, but the situation has changed dramatically: the Alliance has increased the pace and moved ahead.
Points of attention
- NATO has surpassed Russia in ammunition production, marking a significant shift in the balance of power in defense capabilities.
- Russia's cooperation with other countries poses a threat to stability in Europe and globally, requiring NATO to focus on increasing ammunition production and strengthening defense mechanisms.
NATO overtakes Russia in ammunition production — Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke about this at the NATO forum.
He emphasized that the danger posed by Russia will not disappear even after the war is over, as the country will continue to be a destabilizing force in Europe and the world.
According to him, Russia is not acting alone: it is cooperating with China, North Korea, Iran and other states, expanding defense cooperation to an unprecedented level.
These countries, according to the Secretary General, are preparing for a long-term confrontation and working to undermine global rules.
NATO emphasized that the Alliance must be prepared for these challenges, maintaining the principle of "peace through strength."
To do this, you need to focus on three key factors:
increasing the number of weapons,
creativity,
cooperation.
The Secretary General emphasized that NATO countries already possess state-of-the-art systems that provide an advantage, but larger production volumes and rapid deliveries are needed.
According to him, dozens of new production lines are opening across NATO, existing capacities are expanding, and weapons production volumes are at their highest in the last decade.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-