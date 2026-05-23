Sandu called on the world to increase economic pressure on Russia

To end the war in Ukraine, international partners must increase economic pressure on Russia. The Kremlin is currently showing no willingness to engage in real peace talks.
Points of attention
- Maia Sandu emphasizes the importance of increasing economic pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, as the Kremlin shows no willingness for real peace talks.
- The Moldovan President highlights Russia's hybrid methods of aggression, including cyberattacks and disinformation, and calls on allies to be prepared to counter these challenges.
Sandu addressed the world regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during a speech at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague.
The Moldovan head of state stressed that the current Russian government is not interested in ending the fighting. Therefore, according to her, the international community must act more decisively.
She added that continued comprehensive support for Ukraine is the only way to return stability and peace to the European region.
Among the main tools of Russian influence, Sandu named cyberattacks and digital sabotage, information manipulation and large-scale disinformation, and illegal financing of political parties and election campaigns for destabilization.
Russia uses a wide range of tools, and we need to take this seriously and prepare.
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