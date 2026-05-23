Sandu called on the world to increase economic pressure on Russia

To end the war in Ukraine, international partners must increase economic pressure on Russia. The Kremlin is currently showing no willingness to engage in real peace talks.

Sandu addressed the world regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during a speech at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague.

The Moldovan head of state stressed that the current Russian government is not interested in ending the fighting. Therefore, according to her, the international community must act more decisively.

We need to increase economic pressure on Russia. I don't think the Kremlin is interested in ending the war right now, and I don't think the Kremlin and the Russian dictator Putin are interested in serious peace talks. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

She added that continued comprehensive support for Ukraine is the only way to return stability and peace to the European region.

The Moldovan President paid special attention to the methods of hybrid aggression that Russia is using against other European countries. She called on allies to be ready to counter these challenges. Share

Among the main tools of Russian influence, Sandu named cyberattacks and digital sabotage, information manipulation and large-scale disinformation, and illegal financing of political parties and election campaigns for destabilization.