Scandal in Poland. Ukrainian flag torn from city hall during Brown's election rally — video

In Poland, the police are investigating the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the city council building in Biała Podlaska during a rally by presidential candidate and MEP Grzegorz Braun.

Ukrainian flag torn down from town hall in Poland

The workers have identified the man who removed the Ukrainian flag from the city council building. The records related to this incident are also being analyzed in detail. The collected materials will be transferred to the prosecutor's office, the police said.

They also noted that such behavior carries legal consequences.

In particular, a video from Brown's rally appeared online, showing a man climbing a ladder to the balcony of the city hall, pulling a Ukrainian flag from its mount, and giving it to the presidential candidate. The man replaced the Ukrainian flag with a Polish one. Share

In response, Brown shook his hand as a sign of gratitude. During the incident, the crowd chanted, including: "Poland is here." Brown himself addressed the crowd.

Tak wygląda wiec Brauna w Białej Podlaskiej. Ludzie weszli na budynek Urzędu Miasta i zerwali ukraińską flagę. Polityka nienawiści zbiera żniwo. To nie jest patriotyzm. To hańba. pic.twitter.com/qxpPrmkchg — Marta Wcisło #Trzaskowski2025 (@WcisloMarta123) April 30, 2025

"I take all of you as witnesses that Mr. Katzper, as my assistant, appointed to perform the duties of a Polish member of the European Parliament, at my request and on my clear instructions, did what he did. So, this is my responsibility," the politician stated.

According to him, the Ukrainian flag will be transferred to the nearest Ukrainian consulate.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, has already reacted to this act. He called the prank at the rally a deliberate provocation aimed at harming relations between the countries.

Let us counter such provocations together and decisively. Especially during Russia's brutal war against Ukraine that continues, when we are fighting for our common security. Share

It is also worth recalling that in early June, Brown removed the Ukrainian flag that was flying on one of the masts at the Kosciuszko Mound in Krakow.

He explained his action by saying that the flag was hanging in the "wrong place", so it was transferred to the consulate in Krakow.

Brown is also known for his pro-Russian views: he is often quoted in Russian media, and he was the only MP who did not support a resolution in the Sejm early last year calling on the EU and NATO to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia. He was also involved in an anti-Ukrainian rally in Warsaw, which did not turn up any participants.