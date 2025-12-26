Security guarantees for Ukraine. Europe has already set a deadline
Category
Politics
Publication date

Security guarantees for Ukraine. Europe has already set a deadline

Ukraine's allies plan to make final decisions
Читати українською
Source:  Euractiv

According to Euractiv, as early as January 2026, Kyiv's allies intend to finally agree on plans to ensure Ukraine's security after the end of the Russian war.

Points of attention

  • The main goal of the allies is to prevent a new Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • Guarantees from the US are still being discussed.

Ukraine's allies plan to make final decisions

An insider at the Elysee Palace told journalists about the plans of Kyiv's partners.

Ukraine's allies decided to act decisively and more actively after the Zelenskyy and Trump teams developed a 20-point peace plan to end the war.

What is important to understand is that it is currently being considered by official Moscow.

French leader Emmanuel Macron is increasingly pushing for the Coalition of the Determined to finalize the details of post-ceasefire support in January 2026.

"Ukrainians, Europeans, and Americans agree, and we believe that Russia must now give a clear answer," one of the insiders told reporters.

According to preliminary data, the guarantees will be agreed from an operational point of view — this is what will give Volodymyr Zelensky's team a "clear" idea of what long-term support will look like.

Dozens of countries, led by France and the United Kingdom, have been working for months to prepare security guarantees that would include ground troops, financial aid, weapons supplies, and more to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.

