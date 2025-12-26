According to Euractiv, as early as January 2026, Kyiv's allies intend to finally agree on plans to ensure Ukraine's security after the end of the Russian war.

Ukraine's allies plan to make final decisions

An insider at the Elysee Palace told journalists about the plans of Kyiv's partners.

Ukraine's allies decided to act decisively and more actively after the Zelenskyy and Trump teams developed a 20-point peace plan to end the war.

What is important to understand is that it is currently being considered by official Moscow.

French leader Emmanuel Macron is increasingly pushing for the Coalition of the Determined to finalize the details of post-ceasefire support in January 2026.

"Ukrainians, Europeans, and Americans agree, and we believe that Russia must now give a clear answer," one of the insiders told reporters. Share

According to preliminary data, the guarantees will be agreed from an operational point of view — this is what will give Volodymyr Zelensky's team a "clear" idea of what long-term support will look like.