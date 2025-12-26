Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — date announced

As reported by the Kyiv Post, citing an insider, a new meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy may take place on Sunday, December 28.

Zelensky and Trump may meet soon

According to anonymous sources, a possible meeting place for the American and Ukrainian leaders could be the US presidential residence Mar-a-Lago, located in Florida.

A new round of peace talks could take place as early as December 28, "if everything goes according to plan."

As for the "peace plan" itself, one of the insiders involved in coordinating the actions of the US and Europe told the media that an atmosphere of "cautious intrigue" currently prevails.

What is important to understand is that it was formed after recent high-level meetings of Trump administration representatives in Miami and Florida.

The level of specificity is higher than we have seen before. But the most difficult issues — security guarantees, enforcement, and Russia's legal obligations — still remain unresolved, one of the anonymous sources said. Share

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of December 26, Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed the fact of an agreement to meet with Donald Trump in the near future.