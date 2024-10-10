September became the bloodiest month for the Russian army since the beginning of the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

September became the bloodiest month for the Russian army since the beginning of the war

September became the bloodiest month for the Russian army since the beginning of the war
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

American officials say that September was the "bloodiest" month for the occupiers during the full-scale war in Ukraine. In particular, the total number of dead and wounded on the part of the Russian Federation exceeded 600,000 people.

Points of attention

  • In September, Russian troops suffered the biggest losses in the war against Ukraine.
  • The strategy of exchanging bodies for land led to large-scale losses among Russian troops.
  • Russian forces have concentrated around the city of Pokrovsk, making them vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks.
  • The General Staff reported significant losses in the Russian army in one day in September.
  • American officials confirm the huge number of Russian forces in a limited area, making them an easy target for the Ukrainian military.

Russia chose the strategy of "swapping bodies for land"

According to the mass media, the losses of Russian troops during offensive operations in Donbas exceeded 600 thousand dead and wounded, according to information from officials who wished to remain anonymous.

The American assessment of Russian losses coincides with previous Ukrainian data.

According to one of the sources, Russian troops are approaching the city of Pokrovsk, an important transport hub for Ukrainian forces. His loss could be a serious blow for Ukraine.

Recently, Russia's tactics have included massive artillery strikes, followed by large-scale deployments of troops to well-fortified positions in Ukraine. This approach led to great losses, as the Russian command seems to have chosen the strategy of "swapping bodies to the ground".

American officials also note that in the Pokrovsk region, Russian forces have concentrated tens of thousands of troops in a small area, which makes them vulnerable to attacks by the Ukrainian military.

If you look at the area around Pokrovsk, the number of Russian troops there is simply amazing . It is tens of thousands of forces that they have placed in this very small area. As you know, when you have so many forces in a very small area... it's a target-rich environment for the Ukrainians,” said the US official.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,945 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,765 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 19,263 (+41) units,

  • RSZV — 1,225 (+2) units,

  • air defense equipment — 976 (+3) units,

  • aircraft — 369(+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,767 (+49) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2619 (+1) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,314 (+74) units,

  • special equipment — 3,386 (+1) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How long will the offensive of the Russian army last — analysts explain
Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 occupiers of the Russian Federation and almost 50 artillery systems per day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 occupiers of the Russian Federation and almost 50 artillery systems per day
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
War budget. The Russia is cutting important expenses to finance the army
Ministry of Defence
the Russian soldierі

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?