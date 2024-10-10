September became the bloodiest month for the Russian army since the beginning of the war

American officials say that September was the "bloodiest" month for the occupiers during the full-scale war in Ukraine. In particular, the total number of dead and wounded on the part of the Russian Federation exceeded 600,000 people.

Russia chose the strategy of "swapping bodies for land"

According to the mass media, the losses of Russian troops during offensive operations in Donbas exceeded 600 thousand dead and wounded, according to information from officials who wished to remain anonymous.

The American assessment of Russian losses coincides with previous Ukrainian data.

According to one of the sources, Russian troops are approaching the city of Pokrovsk, an important transport hub for Ukrainian forces. His loss could be a serious blow for Ukraine.

Recently, Russia's tactics have included massive artillery strikes, followed by large-scale deployments of troops to well-fortified positions in Ukraine. This approach led to great losses, as the Russian command seems to have chosen the strategy of "swapping bodies to the ground".

American officials also note that in the Pokrovsk region, Russian forces have concentrated tens of thousands of troops in a small area, which makes them vulnerable to attacks by the Ukrainian military.

If you look at the area around Pokrovsk, the number of Russian troops there is simply amazing . It is tens of thousands of forces that they have placed in this very small area. As you know, when you have so many forces in a very small area... it's a target-rich environment for the Ukrainians," said the US official.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

