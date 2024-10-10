September became the bloodiest month for the Russian army since the beginning of the war

American officials say that September was the "bloodiest" month for the occupiers during the full-scale war in Ukraine. In particular, the total number of dead and wounded on the part of the Russian Federation exceeded 600,000 people.
Points of attention
Russia chose the strategy of "swapping bodies for land"
According to the mass media, the losses of Russian troops during offensive operations in Donbas exceeded 600 thousand dead and wounded, according to information from officials who wished to remain anonymous.
The American assessment of Russian losses coincides with previous Ukrainian data.
According to one of the sources, Russian troops are approaching the city of Pokrovsk, an important transport hub for Ukrainian forces. His loss could be a serious blow for Ukraine.
American officials also note that in the Pokrovsk region, Russian forces have concentrated tens of thousands of troops in a small area, which makes them vulnerable to attacks by the Ukrainian military.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,945 (+1) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,765 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 19,263 (+41) units,
RSZV — 1,225 (+2) units,
air defense equipment — 976 (+3) units,
aircraft — 369(+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,767 (+49) units,
cruise missiles — 2619 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,314 (+74) units,
special equipment — 3,386 (+1) units.
