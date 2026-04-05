Serbia reports possible sabotage on gas pipeline
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World
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Serbia reports possible sabotage on gas pipeline

Serbia
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Serbia reported that sabotage on the gas pipeline was prevented: suspicious objects were found in three villages of the Kanžiž municipality near the infrastructure facility.

Points of attention

  • Suspicious objects were found near a gas pipeline in the Kanžiž municipality, prompting the mobilization of military and police personnel to prevent a potential sabotage.
  • The Serbian President emphasized that an action directed against the vital interests of the country was prevented by the discovery of explosives and detonators in the area.

Serbia prevented sabotage on gas pipeline

140 military and police personnel were sent to the scene, and searches in the area are ongoing.

Employees of the Criminal Police Department, together with the military police and other units of the Serbian Army, have been surrounding and searching the territory in the municipality of Kanžiž since early morning in search of items that pose a danger to the lives of citizens and critical infrastructure.

Police and military personnel blocked several roads in the Kanjiža municipality.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that two large packages containing explosives and detonators were discovered in the municipality of Kanžiž.

He emphasized that the Serbian army today managed to prevent an action directed against the vital interests of the country.

Vucic also added that Serbia will ruthlessly crack down on anyone who thinks they may threaten it.

The Serbian president noted that he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and informed him about the investigation.

According to him, if this sabotage had succeeded, Hungary and northern Serbia would have been left without gas.

They found two backpacks, two large packages with explosives and detonators. We also have other leads from the investigation. I just finished talking to Viktor Orban about this news, because if there was a gas cut, Hungary would be without gas, and we in northern Serbia would also be without gas.

He noted that the explosive had such destructive power that it could have endangered the lives of many people and also caused significant damage.

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