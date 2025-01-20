The Russian Psychological Society actively promotes narratives that justify the Russian war against Ukraine, presenting it as “just” and “necessary.” In addition, psychologists spread pro-military rhetoric among young people.
Points of attention
- The Russian Psychological Society is actively promoting the war against Ukraine, presenting it as just and necessary, spreading military rhetoric among young people.
- Members of the RPT have received state awards and support the war by cooperating with organizations under EU sanctions.
- RPT downplays the risks of PTSD and manipulates scientific knowledge to hide the real effects of war.
- Members of the RPT Presidium actively promote pro-military ideas among young people, cooperating with militarist organizations.
- The Russian Psychological Society uses international academic cooperation to spread its narratives and legitimize activities that require an immediate response from the international community.
How Russian psychologists promote war under the guise of science
The Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) has presented a new report dedicated to the activities of the Russian Psychological Society (RPS) — the largest professional association of psychologists in Russia — after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The report analyzed how the RPT actively promotes narratives that justify Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, presenting it as “just” and “necessary.” The organization also participates in spreading pro-military rhetoric among youth and collaborates with Russian authorities and organizations under sanctions.
Loyalty to the Russian government and support for the war
Experts note that since February 24, 2022, at least 13 members of the Presidium of the RPT have received state awards, and two of them — Eduard Galazinsky and Igor Haidamashko — have publicly supported the war, signing a collective appeal in support of the so-called "special military operation."
Mental health manipulation and propaganda
The society's activities are aimed at supporting the military, but instead of providing real assistance, it promotes war as a necessary measure, hiding its real consequences.
In its work, the organization downplays the risks of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other negative consequences of war, using scientific knowledge as a tool of state propaganda.
Militarization of youth
Members of the RPT Presidium actively promote pro-military ideas among young people, integrating them into educational programs and collaborating with organizations like the "Young Army" to instill militaristic views in children.
Using international connections
The Russian Psychological Society also seeks to use international academic cooperation to disseminate its narratives. By interacting with the international scientific community, the RPS seeks to legitimize its activities and integrate its propaganda ideas into the global academic discourse.
The full report is available upon request .
Kremlin propaganda is preparing Russians for a decade-long war with Ukraine
Russian state media is circulating a statement by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in which he predicts that “the Ukrainian state will cease to exist by 2034.” Thus, the propaganda is preparing Russians for a protracted war in Ukraine.
The Russian public is convinced every day that the Russian Federation will be able to achieve its goal of destroying Ukrainian statehood within a decade.
Medvedev, in particular, stated that it was not for nothing that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested the possibility of Ukraine joining the Alliance within the next ten years. The politician concluded that Ukraine “will never join NATO, since NATO leadership will change by 2034, and therefore it is quite possible that the notorious “country 404” will also not exist.”
Analysts noted that although Medvedev did not directly say that Ukraine would cease to exist by 2034, this implication was clearly present in his statements.
RosZMI began to massively publish headlines like "Medvedev admitted that Ukraine would cease to exist in 2034" and "Medvedev predicted the disappearance of Ukraine by 2034."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-