The Russian Psychological Society actively promotes narratives that justify the Russian war against Ukraine, presenting it as “just” and “necessary.” In addition, psychologists spread pro-military rhetoric among young people.

How Russian psychologists promote war under the guise of science

The Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) has presented a new report dedicated to the activities of the Russian Psychological Society (RPS) — the largest professional association of psychologists in Russia — after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The report analyzed how the RPT actively promotes narratives that justify Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, presenting it as “just” and “necessary.” The organization also participates in spreading pro-military rhetoric among youth and collaborates with Russian authorities and organizations under sanctions.

Loyalty to the Russian government and support for the war

Experts note that since February 24, 2022, at least 13 members of the Presidium of the RPT have received state awards, and two of them — Eduard Galazinsky and Igor Haidamashko — have publicly supported the war, signing a collective appeal in support of the so-called "special military operation."

In addition, the RPT cooperates with organizations under EU sanctions, in particular with the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation and the Znannia Society. Some members of the society hold positions in these structures, and the RPT Vice President Yulia Shoigu is on the sanctions lists.

Mental health manipulation and propaganda

The society's activities are aimed at supporting the military, but instead of providing real assistance, it promotes war as a necessary measure, hiding its real consequences.

In its work, the organization downplays the risks of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other negative consequences of war, using scientific knowledge as a tool of state propaganda.

Militarization of youth

Members of the RPT Presidium actively promote pro-military ideas among young people, integrating them into educational programs and collaborating with organizations like the "Young Army" to instill militaristic views in children.

Such activities create long-term threats to European security and the mental health of the younger generation, effectively preparing them for future military conflicts.

Using international connections

The Russian Psychological Society also seeks to use international academic cooperation to disseminate its narratives. By interacting with the international scientific community, the RPS seeks to legitimize its activities and integrate its propaganda ideas into the global academic discourse.

The KSE report emphasizes that the activities of the RPT, aimed at shaping pro-military ideology and manipulating science in the interests of state propaganda, require an immediate response from the international scientific and professional community.

The full report is available upon request .

Kremlin propaganda is preparing Russians for a decade-long war with Ukraine

Russian state media is circulating a statement by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in which he predicts that “the Ukrainian state will cease to exist by 2034.” Thus, the propaganda is preparing Russians for a protracted war in Ukraine.

The Russian public is convinced every day that the Russian Federation will be able to achieve its goal of destroying Ukrainian statehood within a decade.

Medvedev, in particular, stated that it was not for nothing that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested the possibility of Ukraine joining the Alliance within the next ten years. The politician concluded that Ukraine “will never join NATO, since NATO leadership will change by 2034, and therefore it is quite possible that the notorious “country 404” will also not exist.”

Analysts noted that although Medvedev did not directly say that Ukraine would cease to exist by 2034, this implication was clearly present in his statements.

RosZMI began to massively publish headlines like "Medvedev admitted that Ukraine would cease to exist in 2034" and "Medvedev predicted the disappearance of Ukraine by 2034."