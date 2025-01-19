Zelenskyy introduced new sanctions against Russian propagandists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree putting into effect new sanctions approved by the National Security and Defense Council. The sanctions list includes Russian propagandists and traitors to Ukraine.

Just signed a decree that puts into effect the NSDC decision on sanctions. We are blocking propagandists working for Russia, individuals who have defected to the enemy, and those who help Russia continue the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Ukraine will continue to strip those who betrayed the country of their state awards. He emphasized that the title of Hero of Ukraine should be awarded only to those who sincerely dedicate their lives to defending the Motherland.

"We are currently preparing new sanctions. They will be introduced in the near future," the head of state added.

Who got on the sanctions list?

Decree No. 38 of January 19, 2025, published on the website of the Office of the President, lists the individuals against whom sanctions have been imposed. Among them:

Nestor Shufrych is a People's Deputy, suspected of treason.

Yevhen Gorokhov is a scientist and former deputy of the Donetsk Regional Council.

Leonid Baysarov is a former People's Deputy.

Oleksandr Odnoralenko is an accomplice of the "DPR" terrorists, and had the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Leonid Litvinov is a former People's Deputy.

Yevheniy Murayev is a former People's Deputy, suspected of high treason.

Oleg Voloshyn, a former MP, was suspected of high treason.

Petro Symonenko is the leader of the Communist Party banned in Ukraine.

Konstantin Grigorishin is a Russian businessman.

Sergey Karjakin is a chess player who supports Russia.

Ruzhena Rublyova is an actress who collaborates with the occupiers.

Vadim Pisarev is a ballet dancer and collaborator.

Ilya Reznik is a member of the Russian Academy of Arts.

Vasyl Gerello is a Russian opera singer who previously held the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine.

Svitlana Kryukova is the former deputy editor-in-chief of the sanctioned publication "Strana".

Sanctions include asset freezes, bans on trade and business transactions, restrictions on the purchase of property, land plots, etc., and deprivation of state awards.

In addition, Yuriy Bashmet, a Russian musician, Viktor Sadovnychy, the rector of Moscow State University, and Yuriy Boyko, a former people's deputy who was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, will say goodbye to their state awards.