Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against the Russian financial sector

On January 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed documents imposing sanctions against 140 entities in the Russian financial sector.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy approved new sanctions on 140 entities in the Russian financial sector as a strategic move against Russia and its allies.
- Sanctions are seen as an effective tool to pressure Russia, with Ukraine continuing to collaborate with partners to increase pressure on the aggressor.
- Zelenskyy introduced a bill on criminal liability for attempts to circumvent sanctions, aligning with international practices on sanctions.
- The President emphasized the importance of sanctions in bringing peace closer by exerting fair pressure on Russia and its affiliates associated with war.
- Zelenskyy's plans to hold talks on peacekeeping contingents as a key component in providing security guarantees for Ukraine points towards continued efforts to safeguard the country from potential Russian invasions.
Zelenskyy introduced new anti-Russian sanctions
The head of state announced this in an evening video address.
The President emphasized that Ukraine will continue to work with partners to coordinate this pressure.
At the same time, the head of state initiated a bill on criminal liability for attempts to circumvent sanctions, "and this is largely a continuation of international practice regarding sanctions."
You can read more about the new sanctions against Russia here.
Zelenskyy to hold talks with Starmer
According to the Ukrainian leader, the peacekeeping contingent can become an important component in providing comprehensive security guarantees for Ukraine.
Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that this alone will not be enough to protect the country from new Russian invasions.
Undoubtedly, one contingent from some countries will not do. I think this is not enough. But the fact that this can be a serious component of future security guarantees is true. This initiative was launched by Emmanuel Macron. The British view it positively, but I will talk in detail with the Prime Minister about this at our meeting, it will take place.
