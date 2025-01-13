Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against the Russian financial sector

On January 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed documents imposing sanctions against 140 entities in the Russian financial sector.

Zelenskyy introduced new anti-Russian sanctions

The head of state announced this in an evening video address.

Signed sanctions documents today. Decree on imposing sanctions against the financial sector of Russia. 140 different entities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President emphasized that Ukraine will continue to work with partners to coordinate this pressure.

At the same time, the head of state initiated a bill on criminal liability for attempts to circumvent sanctions, "and this is largely a continuation of international practice regarding sanctions."

We all understand: the more pressure on the aggressor, the closer peace is. Sanctions are one of the most effective instruments of fair pressure on Russia and all those who are associated with it or work for war. This bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Share

Zelenskyy to hold talks with Starmer

According to the Ukrainian leader, the peacekeeping contingent can become an important component in providing comprehensive security guarantees for Ukraine.

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that this alone will not be enough to protect the country from new Russian invasions.