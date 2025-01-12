Ukraine is ready. Zelensky made a proposal to Kim Jong-un

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has released the first video of the interrogation of North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of Russia. Moreover, he is calling on North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to exchange prisoners.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops captured two North Korean soldiers on Russian territory.
- Zelensky emphasized active work to exchange prisoners and the Russian army's dependence on North Korea's assistance.
- A captured North Korean soldier revealed the real losses of his troops in Kursk.
What Zelensky offers to the DPRK
According to the head of state, in addition to the first two captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be others.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is only a matter of time, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine are actively working on its implementation every day.
In addition, the president added that no one in the world should have any doubts that the Russian army depends on military assistance from the DPRK.
Moreover, the head of state made it clear that there may be some other ways for North Korean soldiers who do not want to return.
For example, those Koreans who want to fight for peace by spreading the truth in Korean about this war will have that opportunity.
A captured North Korean soldier reported massive losses to the Russian army
On January 12, South Korean intelligence confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers managed to capture two North Korean occupiers.
Moreover, it is known that one of the prisoners admitted that "significant" losses were recorded among North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia.
According to the Ukrainian side, the injuries sustained by the North Korean military are not critical.
Interestingly, the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un has not yet commented on the recent events in any way.
