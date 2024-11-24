Several regions of the Russian Federation were attacked by drones and missiles — what is known about "cotton"

In the Kursk and Lipetsk regions on the night of November 24, explosions rang out against the backdrop of a missile and drone attack. Instead, the Russians, as usual, announced the alleged work of air defense.

What is known about "cotton" in the Kursk and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation

As noted, the governor of the Kursk region first announced that the missile threat had been repelled, and then warned again about the threat of an attack.

He also reported on possible drone strikes in the region.

Later, the official said that air defense had allegedly shot down two missiles and 27 drones in the Kursk region, which, he said, belonged to Ukraine. Local residents were urged not to approach the wreckage.

The governor did not provide information about the consequences of the attack.

Meanwhile, Kursk Telegram channels suggested that ATACMS or Storm Shadow long-range missiles could be used for the strikes. Russian propaganda resources and Z-channels claimed that five missiles were fired in the region.

The network also wrote with reference to residents of the Kursk region that explosions were heard in the cities of Kursk and Kurchatov.

In the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, local authorities also announced the danger of an air attack on Saturday evening as well.

WARNING! A state of air danger is imposed on the territory of the entire Lipetsk region. WARNING! The threat of a UAV attack on the territory of the city of Lipetsk and the Lipetsk MO, says the statement of the governor of Lipetsk from 21:40 and 00:25, respectively.

Subsequently, the governor of this region announced already in the morning that 4 drones were shot down in the region by means of air defense.

There are no casualties or injuries, the Russian official claims, and adds that "specialists continue to work at the places where the drones fell."

The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the attack of 34 allegedly Ukrainian drones on three regions of the Russian Federation on the night of November 24. In particular, the Russian agency assures that their anti-aircraft defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 34 drones.

In particular, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation notes that 27 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region.