Several Russian drones flew to Romania during the attack on Ukraine

On September 8, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones. However, several drones violated Romanian airspace.

Romanians were warned about the risk of the fall of Russian "martyrs"

As noted, on September 8, residents of Tulcea and Constanta received a notification from the R0-Alert system, which warned of a possible risk of falling objects in the airspace after Russia's attack on Ukraine near the Romanian border.

The local authorities of Tulcea said that the notification was sent after "national defense and security structures detected a possible attack by Russia on objects in Ukraine, near the border with Romania."

These notifications are intended to inform the population of the border regions of Romania about possible attacks by Russia on Ukrainian territory and the probability of objects falling on the territory of Romania, the message states.

The authorities of both Romanian counties, as well as the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, as of the morning of September 8, have not detected any unknown objects that fell on the territory of the country.

By the way, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that on the night of September 8, Russian drones violated the airspace of Romania.

In Romania, new wreckage of Russian drones was discovered near the border with Ukraine

On July 31, new wreckage of Russian drones was found in Romania in the Čatalkioi district of Tulcea County.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all the places where the wreckage was found are located outside the population centers, and no people or infrastructure elements were harmed.