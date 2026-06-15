Shadow fleet, energy and military-industrial complex. The European Union adopted a mini-package of new sanctions against Russia

On June 15, the EU Council adopted the so-called mini-package of sanctions against Russia, which was approved in parallel with the ongoing work on the broader 21st EU sanctions package.
Points of attention
- The EU Council adopted a mini-package of sanctions against Russia focusing on individuals and companies supporting the Russian military-industrial complex.
- The sanctions aim to target Russia's shadow fleet, reduce its energy revenues, and combat the spread of Russian propaganda.
- Restrictive measures were introduced against manufacturers and suppliers of drones and military equipment for the Russian army, including entities like JSC 'Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association' and Chinese companies.
The EU Council announced new anti-Russian sanctions
This is stated in the official communiqué of the Council of the EU.
In particular, with this decision, the EU introduces restrictive measures against 7 individuals and 21 legal entities that support the Russian military-industrial complex and its accomplices in third countries.
These measures are aimed at several manufacturers and suppliers of drones and other military equipment for the Russian army used in the war against Ukraine.
The following, in particular, were subject to restrictions:
JSC "Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association", founded by the state corporation "Roscosmos",
Chinese companies Shenzhen Minghuaxin and Xinxiang Richful Lubricant Additive Company.
In addition, the restrictions affected the military innovation technopolis "ERA" and the Fund for Advanced Research, created by the Russian government to develop advanced unmanned technologies for military purposes.
The new sanctions list includes 10 individuals and one organization, including Russian propagandists involved in external information manipulation and interference, including Anatoly Kuzichev, Kirill Fedorov, Roman Antonovsky, and Maria Volkonskaya, editor-in-chief of the state-controlled Krymskaya Gazeta. They are responsible for spreading disinformation aimed at justifying and legitimizing Russia’s war against Ukraine.
The EU Council also added one organization and 15 individuals to the sanctions list, including Russian judges and prosecutors, as well as law enforcement officers, state security agencies, and medical personnel involved in the persecution, poisoning, and death of Alexei Navalny.
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