Shadow fleet, energy and military-industrial complex. The European Union adopted a mini-package of new sanctions against Russia

On June 15, the EU Council adopted the so-called mini-package of sanctions against Russia, which was approved in parallel with the ongoing work on the broader 21st EU sanctions package.

The EU Council announced new anti-Russian sanctions

This is stated in the official communiqué of the Council of the EU.

This package includes a total of 34 individuals and 47 legal entities and is designed to further restrict Russia's military-industrial complex, reduce Russia's energy revenues by hitting its "shadow fleet", and prevent the spread of Russian propaganda. Share

In particular, with this decision, the EU introduces restrictive measures against 7 individuals and 21 legal entities that support the Russian military-industrial complex and its accomplices in third countries.

These measures are aimed at several manufacturers and suppliers of drones and other military equipment for the Russian army used in the war against Ukraine.

The following, in particular, were subject to restrictions:

JSC "Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association", founded by the state corporation "Roscosmos",

Chinese companies Shenzhen Minghuaxin and Xinxiang Richful Lubricant Additive Company.

In addition, the restrictions affected the military innovation technopolis "ERA" and the Fund for Advanced Research, created by the Russian government to develop advanced unmanned technologies for military purposes.

The package includes the designation of two individuals, Tahir Garayev and Konstantin Rogach, and 24 entities associated with the transportation and export of crude oil or petroleum products from Russia, including through the Russian “shadow fleet.” They include Lukoil-Western Siberia and numerous companies based in Russia, Liberia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Hong Kong. Share

The new sanctions list includes 10 individuals and one organization, including Russian propagandists involved in external information manipulation and interference, including Anatoly Kuzichev, Kirill Fedorov, Roman Antonovsky, and Maria Volkonskaya, editor-in-chief of the state-controlled Krymskaya Gazeta. They are responsible for spreading disinformation aimed at justifying and legitimizing Russia’s war against Ukraine.