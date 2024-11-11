She hid millions of fortunes. High-ranking officials of MSEK informed about the suspicion

A senior official of the Lviv Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEK) hid millions of assets during the declaration. She was informed about the suspicion.

According to the investigation, the high-ranking official is suspected of declaring false information worth millions of hryvnias.

In particular, in 2023, she did not indicate in the declaration that she was using BMW X5 2021 and Mercedes GLE 2023 cars registered to relatives. The cost of the car is almost 6 million hryvnias.

In addition, she "rents" a place in the parking lot located in her house.

So far, high-ranking officials have reported suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for up to two years.

The suspect was also served with a motion to choose a preventive measure in the form of bail and removal from office, the SBI adds. Share

Two officials from Khmelnytskyi region illegally enriched themselves by evading mobilization

The official's son holds a managerial position in the head office of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region.

As part of the initiated criminal proceedings regarding the illegal registration of disability for men who are trying to avoid military service, law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches in the offices and residences of officials.

100,000 US dollars, as well as a number of forged medical documents, lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses were found in the office of the head of MSEK.

In addition, in the homes of the officials, the DBR employees found almost 5 million 244 thousand US dollars, 300 thousand euros, more than 5 million UAH, branded jewelry and jewelry. Law enforcement officers found money in almost every corner of the apartment — in closets, drawers, niches.