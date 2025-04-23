Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called on Beijing to do everything possible to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The Polish Foreign Minister believes that China can intensify diplomatic efforts to this end.

Sikorsky asks China to intervene

The diplomat made a public appeal during a speech in the Polish Sejm.

It was made as part of a speech on the country's foreign policy objectives for 2025.

According to Sikorsky, the main goal of Ukraine's partners is to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Against this background, he asked official Beijing to intensify diplomatic efforts to end the war.

We believe that China could bring new value to the world order if—and it has the means to do so—it puts an end to Vladimir Putin’s colonial war in Ukraine. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently officially confirmed that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters in the Donetsk region captured two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian army.