Putin chose a deadline for entering the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his invading troops to push through the administrative borders of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions by May 9.

What is known about the plans of Putin and the Russian army?

The Ukrainians were warned about the enemy's intentions in the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia".

The enemy will not give up attempts to reach the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions until May 9.

According to the data of the fighters from "Vugledar", in the south of Donbas, the Russian invaders are actively preparing for a "major offensive."

Over the past few days, the enemy has significantly reduced the number of assault operations in the area of responsibility of the "Vugledar" tactical group — 106 attacks, compared to 158 last week.

This is partly due to the recent "Putin truce." But the main reason is the accumulation of personnel and equipment of the occupiers near the line of combat contact.

We also cannot ignore the fact that the Russian army has tripled the number of UAV reconnaissance flights over Ukrainian positions and 2.5 times the number of artillery strikes and the use of guided bombs.

Russian occupiers are increasingly using off-road vehicles: buggies, ATVs, and motorcycles.