Putin chose a deadline for entering the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his invading troops to push through the administrative borders of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions by May 9.
Points of attention
- Recent reduction in assault operations in certain areas is attributed to the 'Putin truce,' but the accumulation of personnel and equipment near combat zones suggests a looming escalation.
- The use of UAV reconnaissance flights, artillery strikes, and off-road vehicles by Russian occupiers signals a significant increase in their capabilities and intentions for a major breakthrough.
What is known about the plans of Putin and the Russian army?
The Ukrainians were warned about the enemy's intentions in the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia".
According to the data of the fighters from "Vugledar", in the south of Donbas, the Russian invaders are actively preparing for a "major offensive."
Over the past few days, the enemy has significantly reduced the number of assault operations in the area of responsibility of the "Vugledar" tactical group — 106 attacks, compared to 158 last week.
We also cannot ignore the fact that the Russian army has tripled the number of UAV reconnaissance flights over Ukrainian positions and 2.5 times the number of artillery strikes and the use of guided bombs.
Russian occupiers are increasingly using off-road vehicles: buggies, ATVs, and motorcycles.
It is on them that they are trying to reach Russian positions in order to accumulate forces for a new breakthrough.
