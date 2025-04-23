Ukraine insists on immediate ceasefire on the front — Zelenskyy

Peace can come in silence — Zelenskyy

According to Zelenskyy, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to people who were injured this morning as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike in Marhanka, Dnipropetrovsk region.

An extremely brutal strike and a completely deliberate war crime. The Russians hit a bus in the city of Marganets that was transporting workers from a mining and processing plant. An ordinary bus. This is obviously a civilian object, a civilian target. More than 40 people were injured, most of them women, some very seriously. Unfortunately, 9 people died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, such Russian strikes on civilians with FPV drones are, unfortunately, not uncommon. The most affected by such terror are civilians in Kherson and the region, in Kupyansk, in Pokrovsk, in the communities of the Dnipro region: Nikopol and Marhanets. In fact, such strikes occur daily.

The Russians are also bragging about them, posting videos of civilian casualties online. The whole world should take this soberly: if the Russians are using this form of terror, then other terrorists can also adopt it.

As Zelenskyy stated, this is one of the reasons why the continuation of Russian aggression is globally dangerous. War changes over time, and the longer it lasts, the more, unfortunately, the more modernized the forms of murder and abuse of people can be, he emphasized.

We in Ukraine insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire. That was the absolutely correct proposal of the United States on March 11 of this year. It is absolutely possible. But it is possible only if Russia does it and stops the killings. Share

He recalled that "on Easter we achieved a reduction in the intensity of hostilities and the absence of airstrikes. Ukraine proposed to extend this state of silence for at least 30 days and make the ceasefire complete. We are also ready for an immediate ceasefire at least on civilian objects and have already announced this. This should be a common first priority with all partners — saving lives."

There was a meeting with partners in Paris. We continue today in London — the Ukrainian delegation has already started meetings. Ukraine has repeatedly said that it does not exclude any of the formats that can lead to a ceasefire and, in the future, to real peace. Stopping the killings is the number one task. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this and helping to move towards ending the war.

According to him, "peace can come in silence, and the first sign of silence is the absence of terror".