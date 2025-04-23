Russian strike on Marganets. The number of casualties has increased sharply

In Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 49 people were injured when an FPV drone hit a bus carrying company employees.

Almost 50 people injured in Russian strike in Marganets

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

49 injured… This is updated information on the consequences of the Russian strike on Marganets. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Lysak added that 31 people have been hospitalized. Four — two men and two women — are in serious condition.

On the morning of April 23, in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit a bus carrying employees of a company to work. It was previously reported that 9 people were killed and 42 were injured.